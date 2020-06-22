Hedge Funds Never Been Less Bullish On Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) was in 20 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. NBR has experienced a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. There were 21 hedge funds in our database with NBR positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that NBR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Keeping this in mind we're going to take a glance at the fresh hedge fund action regarding Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

How have hedgies been trading Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -5% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 30 hedge funds with a bullish position in NBR a year ago. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).