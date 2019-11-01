Hedge Funds Have Never Been Less Bullish On PDF Solutions, Inc. (PDFS)

Is PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) a good stock to buy right now? We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also have numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Is PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) the right pick for your portfolio? The best stock pickers are getting less optimistic. The number of long hedge fund bets went down by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that PDFS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). PDFS was in 8 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. There were 9 hedge funds in our database with PDFS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds More

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

PDFS_oct2019 More

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We're going to take a glance at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS).

How have hedgies been trading PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 8 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -11% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in PDFS over the last 16 quarters. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Chuck Royce More

More specifically, Divisar Capital was the largest shareholder of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS), with a stake worth $11.9 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Divisar Capital was Royce & Associates, which amassed a stake valued at $6.5 million. Citadel Investment Group, Millennium Management, and Arrowstreet Capital were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.