Hedge Funds Never Been Less Bullish On Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) based on that data.

Is Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) ready to rally soon? The best stock pickers are getting less optimistic. The number of bullish hedge fund bets shrunk by 5 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that EAT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). EAT was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 21 hedge funds in our database with EAT holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_845793" align="aligncenter" width="392"] Peter Rathjens of Arrowstreet Capital[/caption]

Peter Rathjens Arrowstreet Capital 394 More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, blockchain technology's influence will go beyond online payments. So, we are checking out this futurist's moonshot opportunities in tech stocks. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now let's take a gander at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT).

How are hedge funds trading Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)?

At Q1's end, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -24% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 29 hedge funds with a bullish position in EAT a year ago. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Citadel Investment Group was the largest shareholder of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT), with a stake worth $12.9 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Citadel Investment Group was Arrowstreet Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $11.7 million. AQR Capital Management, D E Shaw, and Diametric Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Diametric Capital allocated the biggest weight to Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT), around 2.37% of its 13F portfolio. Clearline Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.3 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to EAT.