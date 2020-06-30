Hedge Funds Never Been Less Bullish On Clovis Oncology Inc (CLVS)

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) and determine whether hedge funds had an edge regarding this stock.

Is Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) worth your attention right now? Investors who are in the know were reducing their bets on the stock. The number of long hedge fund bets decreased by 2 lately. Our calculations also showed that CLVS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). CLVS was in 13 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with CLVS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Now let's take a gander at the fresh hedge fund action regarding Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS).

What have hedge funds been doing with Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS)?

At Q1's end, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -13% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CLVS over the last 18 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, William Leland Edwards's Palo Alto Investors has the number one position in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS), worth close to $29.5 million, accounting for 2.5% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Antara Capital, led by Himanshu Gulati, holding a $13.8 million call position; the fund has 2.2% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining peers that hold long positions comprise Neil Shahrestani's Ikarian Capital, Neil Shahrestani's Ikarian Capital and Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Healthcare Value Capital allocated the biggest weight to Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS), around 2.67% of its 13F portfolio. Palo Alto Investors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 2.47 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CLVS.