Hedge Funds Never Been Less Bullish On GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtGCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) was in 12 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. GCP has seen a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds in recent months. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with GCP positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that GCP isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

If you'd ask most traders, hedge funds are viewed as unimportant, outdated financial tools of years past. While there are over 8000 funds trading at present, We hone in on the aristocrats of this group, around 850 funds. These investment experts administer the lion's share of the hedge fund industry's total asset base, and by paying attention to their first-class equity investments, Insider Monkey has deciphered a number of investment strategies that have historically outrun the market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per annum since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

[caption id="attachment_193037" align="aligncenter" width="384"] David S. Winter of 40 North Management[/caption]

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. There is a lot of volatility in the markets and this presents amazing investment opportunities from time to time. For example, this trader claims to deliver juiced up returns with one trade a week, so we are checking out his highest conviction idea. A second trader claims to score lucrative profits by utilizing a "weekend trading strategy", so we look into his strategy's picks. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. We recently recommended several stocks partly inspired by legendary Bill Miller's investor letter. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. With all of this in mind we're going to analyze the key hedge fund action surrounding GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP).

Hedge fund activity in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -40% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 26 hedge funds with a bullish position in GCP a year ago. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).