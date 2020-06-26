Hedge Funds Never Been Less Bullish On Contura Energy, Inc. (CTRA)

In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds think Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) is a good investment right now. We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It's not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

Is Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) a buy, sell, or hold? The smart money is getting less optimistic. The number of bullish hedge fund positions were cut by 3 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that CTRA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most traders, hedge funds are assumed to be worthless, old investment vehicles of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading at the moment, Our experts hone in on the bigwigs of this club, about 850 funds. These money managers oversee most of all hedge funds' total asset base, and by watching their unrivaled stock picks, Insider Monkey has unearthed several investment strategies that have historically outperformed the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outrun the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points annually since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, we take a look at lists like the 10 PayPal alternatives for international payments to identify emerging companies that are likely to deliver 1000% gains in the coming years. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. With all of this in mind we're going to take a gander at the recent hedge fund action encompassing Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA).

Hedge fund activity in Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -16% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 32 hedge funds with a bullish position in CTRA a year ago. With hedgies' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).