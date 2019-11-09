Hedge Funds Have Never Been Less Bullish On Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI)

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Hedge funds' top 3 stock picks returned 34.4% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 13 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That's why we believe it isn't a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) has experienced a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. Our calculations also showed that ITCI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Now we're going to review the key hedge fund action regarding Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Hedge fund activity in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -8% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 18 hedge funds with a bullish position in ITCI a year ago. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).