Hedge Funds Have Never Been Less Bullish On Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL)

At Insider Monkey, we pore over the filings of nearly 750 top investment firms every quarter, a process we have now completed for the latest reporting period. The data we've gathered as a result gives us access to a wealth of collective knowledge based on these firms' portfolio holdings as of June 28. In this article, we will use that wealth of knowledge to determine whether or not Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) makes for a good investment right now.

Is Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) a sound investment right now? The smart money is getting less optimistic. The number of bullish hedge fund bets went down by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that RIGL isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). RIGL was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with RIGL holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren't comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Unlike other investors who track every movement of the 25 largest hedge funds, our long-short investment strategy relies on hedge fund buy/sell signals given by the 100 best performing hedge funds. Let's take a look at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

How are hedge funds trading Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -7% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 17 hedge funds with a bullish position in RIGL a year ago. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).