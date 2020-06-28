Hedge Funds Never Been Less Bullish On Kraton Corporation (KRA)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) based on that data.

Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) was in 14 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. KRA shareholders have witnessed a decrease in activity from the world's largest hedge funds in recent months. There were 19 hedge funds in our database with KRA positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that KRA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

What does smart money think about Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 14 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -26% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 19 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in KRA a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Chuck Royce's Royce & Associates has the most valuable position in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA), worth close to $6.4 million, accounting for 0.1% of its total 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Arrowstreet Capital, managed by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, which holds a $3 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining members of the smart money that hold long positions comprise Tom Sandell's Sandell Asset Management, Renaissance Technologies and Israel Englander's Millennium Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Lyon Street Capital allocated the biggest weight to Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA), around 1.82% of its 13F portfolio. Sandell Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.66 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to KRA.