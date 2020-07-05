Hedge Funds Never Been Less Bullish On CRA International, Inc. (CRAI)

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) investors should be aware of a decrease in hedge fund interest in recent months. Our calculations also showed that CRAI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are several methods market participants can use to analyze publicly traded companies. Some of the best methods are hedge fund and insider trading activity. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top hedge fund managers can beat the broader indices by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

[caption id="attachment_193003" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Chuck Royce of Royce & Associates[/caption]

Chuck Royce More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. There is a lot of volatility in the markets and this presents amazing investment opportunities from time to time. For example, this trader claims to deliver juiced up returns with one trade a week, so we are checking out his highest conviction idea. A second trader claims to score lucrative profits by utilizing a "weekend trading strategy", so we look into his strategy's picks. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. We recently recommended several stocks partly inspired by legendary Bill Miller's investor letter. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind we're going to check out the latest hedge fund action surrounding CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI).

What does smart money think about CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -21% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 15 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CRAI a year ago. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a few key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Is CRAI A Good Stock To Buy? More

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI), which was worth $15.6 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Arrowstreet Capital which amassed $3.2 million worth of shares. Millennium Management, AQR Capital Management, and Royce & Associates were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Ancora Advisors allocated the biggest weight to CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI), around 0.09% of its 13F portfolio. Royce & Associates is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.03 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CRAI.