Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS)

The 700+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 28. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive review of these public filings is finally over, so this article is set to reveal the smart money sentiment towards Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) was in 17 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. VRTS has experienced an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers lately. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with VRTS positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that VRTS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds' large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We're going to check out the recent hedge fund action encompassing Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Hedge fund activity in Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 13% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in VRTS over the last 16 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.