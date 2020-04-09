Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Axos Financial, Inc. (AX)

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. With the first-quarter round of 13F filings behind us it is time to take a look at the stocks in which some of the best money managers in the world preferred to invest or sell heading into the first quarter. One of these stocks was Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the fourth quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of December. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK), OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS), and Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that AX isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

Today there are many tools stock market investors have at their disposal to grade publicly traded companies. A couple of the most underrated tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the top fund managers can outclass their index-focused peers by a significant margin (see the details here).

[caption id="attachment_735636" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Matthew Lindenbaum of Basswood Capital[/caption]

With all of this in mind let's take a look at the latest hedge fund action regarding Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX).

At the end of the fourth quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the third quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards AX over the last 18 quarters. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

When looking at the institutional investors followed by Insider Monkey, Basswood Capital, managed by Matthew Lindenbaum, holds the biggest position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX). Basswood Capital has a $14.6 million position in the stock, comprising 1% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Arrowstreet Capital, led by Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell, holding a $14.3 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other members of the smart money with similar optimism encompass D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw, Chuck Royce's Royce & Associates and Noam Gottesman's GLG Partners. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Basswood Capital allocated the biggest weight to Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX), around 1.02% of its 13F portfolio. Voss Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.82 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AX.