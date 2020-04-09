Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that's why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an individual investor’s stock selection process, as it may offer great insights of how the brightest minds of the finance industry feel about specific stocks. After all, these people have access to smartest analysts and expensive data/information sources that individual investors can't match. So should one consider investing in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)? The smart money sentiment can provide an answer to this question.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) has seen an increase in hedge fund sentiment of late. SSRM was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with SSRM holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that SSRM isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 41 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 35.3% through March 3rd. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_25305" align="aligncenter" width="400"] John Paulson of Paulson & Co[/caption]

PAULSON & CO More

Now we're going to take a peek at the fresh hedge fund action regarding SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM).

What have hedge funds been doing with SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2020, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 7% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 12 hedge funds with a bullish position in SSRM a year ago. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists an "upper tier" of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $113.7 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Millennium Management with a $29.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Paulson & Co, Polar Capital, and Sprott Asset Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Sprott Asset Management allocated the biggest weight to SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM), around 2.34% of its 13F portfolio. Sun Valley Gold is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.7 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to SSRM.