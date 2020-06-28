Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. In this article we look at what those investors think of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL).

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund interest recently. Our calculations also showed that AVDL isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

What have hedge funds been doing with Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 60% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in AVDL over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Avoro Capital Advisors (venBio Select Advisor) held the most valuable stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL), which was worth $34.7 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Vivo Capital which amassed $28.4 million worth of shares. Acuta Capital Partners, Renaissance Technologies, and Ikarian Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Acuta Capital Partners allocated the biggest weight to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL), around 10.15% of its 13F portfolio. Vivo Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 2.57 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AVDL.