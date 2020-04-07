Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On DCP Midstream LP (DCP)

Coronavirus is probably the #1 concern in investors' minds right now. It should be. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW. We predicted that a US recession is imminent and US stocks will go down by at least 20% in the next 3-6 months. We also told you to short the market ETFs and buy long-term bonds. Investors who agreed with us and replicated these trades are up double digits whereas the market is down double digits. Our article also called for a total international travel ban to prevent the spread of the coronavirus especially from Europe. We were one step ahead of the markets and the president (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do (like Peltz's recent General Electric losses). However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, as the current round of 13F filings has just ended, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP).

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) investors should pay attention to an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers recently. DCP was in 6 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. There were 4 hedge funds in our database with DCP positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that DCP isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

According to most stock holders, hedge funds are seen as slow, outdated financial vehicles of years past. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading today, We hone in on the elite of this group, approximately 850 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors have their hands on the lion's share of all hedge funds' total asset base, and by shadowing their unrivaled investments, Insider Monkey has revealed a number of investment strategies that have historically outstripped the market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outpaced the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points annually since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 35.3% since February 2017 (through March 3rd) even though the market was up more than 35% during the same period. We just shared a list of 7 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. Now let's take a look at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP).

What does smart money think about DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)?