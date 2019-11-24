Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On This Stock

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing more than 750 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds' portfolio positions as of September 30th, 2019. In this article we are going to take a look at smart money sentiment towards Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Is Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) a bargain? Prominent investors are becoming hopeful. The number of long hedge fund bets went up by 15 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that MA ranked 8th overall among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Below we will compare MA against Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC), The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), and Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds More

In the eyes of most market participants, hedge funds are assumed to be slow, old financial vehicles of yesteryear. While there are over 8000 funds trading today, Our experts hone in on the elite of this club, about 750 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors orchestrate the lion's share of the smart money's total asset base, and by paying attention to their first-class picks, Insider Monkey has found a few investment strategies that have historically outstripped the broader indices. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy defeated the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.8% since February 2017 (through November 21st) even though the market was up more than 39% during the same period. We just shared a list of 7 short targets in our latest quarterly update and one of these stocks lost 47% in 4 days.

Discovery Capital Management More

We're going to go over the latest hedge fund action surrounding Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

How are hedge funds trading Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2019, a total of 114 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 15% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in MA over the last 17 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

MA_nov2019 More

The largest stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was held by Gardner Russo & Gardner, which reported holding $1812 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Akre Capital Management with a $1446.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Berkshire Hathaway, Arrowstreet Capital, and GQG Partners. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position KG Funds Management allocated the biggest weight to Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA), around 17.5% of its portfolio. Akre Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 14.3 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to MA.