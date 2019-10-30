Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Quotient Limited (QTNT)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the second quarter. You can find write-ups about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves and analyze what the smart money thinks of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) based on that data.

Hedge fund interest in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV), Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT), and Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSE:CVRS) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that QTNT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To most traders, hedge funds are assumed to be slow, old investment tools of yesteryear. While there are more than 8000 funds in operation at present, We look at the leaders of this group, about 750 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors watch over bulk of the smart money's total capital, and by monitoring their first-class picks, Insider Monkey has unsheathed various investment strategies that have historically outstripped the broader indices.

We're going to take a peek at the key hedge fund action regarding Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Hedge fund activity in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

At Q2's end, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in QTNT over the last 16 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).