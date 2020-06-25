Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP)

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP).

Is Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) a good investment today? Investors who are in the know are taking a bullish view. The number of bullish hedge fund positions moved up by 3 lately. Our calculations also showed that KRP isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). KRP was in 9 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 6 hedge funds in our database with KRP positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter.

[caption id="attachment_255014" align="aligncenter" width="392"] Clint Carlson of Carlson Capital[/caption]

At Insider Monkey we leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, We take a look at lists like the 10 most profitable companies in the world to identify the compounders that are likely to deliver double digit returns. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. With all of this in mind let's analyze the new hedge fund action encompassing Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP).

How have hedgies been trading Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 50% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in KRP over the last 18 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.