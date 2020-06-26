Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Fortis Inc. (FTS)

In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also employ numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has experienced an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers in recent months. Our calculations also showed that FTS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. Now we're going to go over the fresh hedge fund action regarding Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

What does smart money think about Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 7% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 13 hedge funds with a bullish position in FTS a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS), which was worth $186.1 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was GQG Partners which amassed $83.5 million worth of shares. Zimmer Partners, Arrowstreet Capital, and GLG Partners were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Heronetta Management allocated the biggest weight to Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS), around 5.18% of its 13F portfolio. GQG Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.57 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to FTS.