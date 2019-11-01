Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP)

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Hedge funds' top 3 stock picks returned 34.4% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 13 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That's why we believe it isn't a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP).

Hedge fund interest in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren't the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds' perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That's why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSE:EVI), CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN), and CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that JCAP isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In today’s marketplace there are a multitude of signals stock traders have at their disposal to analyze stocks. Two of the most useful signals are hedge fund and insider trading activity. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best money managers can outclass the broader indices by a healthy margin (see the details here).

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let's take a glance at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP).

Hedge fund activity in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP)

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 10 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in JCAP a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Shoals Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP), which was worth $11.8 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Forward Management which amassed $10.9 million worth of shares. Moreover, Highland Capital Management, Ariel Investments, and Millennium Management were also bullish on Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.