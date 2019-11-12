Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Catasys, Inc. (CATS)

Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS).

Hedge fund interest in Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. This is usually a negative indicator. At the end of this article we will also compare CATS to other stocks including Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF), South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI), and MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) to get a better sense of its popularity. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds More

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Richard Driehaus More

In addition to following the biggest hedge funds for investment ideas, we also share stock pitches from conferences, investor letters and other sources like this one where the fund manager is talking about two under the radar 1000% return potential stocks: first one in internet infrastructure and the second in the heart of advertising market. We use hedge fund buy/sell signals to determine whether to conduct in-depth analysis of these stock ideas which take days. Let's analyze the latest hedge fund action surrounding Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS).

How have hedgies been trading Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS)?

At Q2's end, a total of 6 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 1 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CATS a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.