Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (HGV)

We are still in an overall bull market and many stocks that smart money investors were piling into surged through October 17th. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 45% and 39% respectively. Hedge funds' top 3 stock picks returned 34.4% this year and beat the S&P 500 ETFs by 13 percentage points. Investing in index funds guarantees you average returns, not superior returns. We are looking to generate superior returns for our readers. That's why we believe it isn't a waste of time to check out hedge fund sentiment before you invest in a stock like Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) shares haven't seen a lot of action during the second quarter. Overall, hedge fund sentiment was unchanged. The stock was in 37 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. At the end of this article we will also compare HGV to other stocks including Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE:ADSW), Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO), and Pivotal Software, Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) to get a better sense of its popularity. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Today there are several tools market participants use to size up publicly traded companies. A pair of the less known tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite hedge fund managers can outpace the market by a significant amount (see the details here).

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let's take a look at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV).

How have hedgies been trading Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 37 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 0% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 23 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in HGV a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

The largest stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) was held by Long Pond Capital, which reported holding $250.3 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by P2 Capital Partners with a $143.2 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Centerbridge Partners, Zimmer Partners, and Citadel Investment Group.