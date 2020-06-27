Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR)

In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also employ numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) investors should be aware of an increase in enthusiasm from smart money recently. VSLR was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with VSLR holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that VSLR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At the moment there are several tools market participants can use to size up publicly traded companies. Some of the most useful tools are hedge fund and insider trading signals.

Now let's take a look at the latest hedge fund action surrounding Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR).

How are hedge funds trading Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 23% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards VSLR over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were increasing their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Arosa Capital Management, managed by Till Bechtolsheimer, holds the largest position in Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR). Arosa Capital Management has a $14.9 million position in the stock, comprising 1.8% of its 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Point72 Asset Management, led by Steve Cohen, holding a $7.3 million position; the fund has 0.1% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish comprise Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group, and Thomas E. Claugus's GMT Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Arosa Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR), around 1.8% of its 13F portfolio. Ardsley Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.51 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to VSLR.