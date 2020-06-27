Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)

In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds think OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) is a good investment right now. We like to check what the smart money thinks first before doing extensive research on a given stock. Although there have been several high profile failed hedge fund picks, the consensus picks among hedge fund investors have historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk attributes. It's not surprising given that hedge funds have access to better information and more resources to predict the winners in the stock market.

Is OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) the right investment to pursue these days? The best stock pickers are becoming more confident. The number of bullish hedge fund bets rose by 4 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that OSW isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). OSW was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 11 hedge funds in our database with OSW positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are dozens of tools market participants can use to grade publicly traded companies. Two of the best tools are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our experts have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the S&P 500 by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, blockchain technology's influence will go beyond online payments. So, we are checking out this futurist's moonshot opportunities in tech stocks. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind let's take a look at the latest hedge fund action regarding OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW).

Hedge fund activity in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 36% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards OSW over the last 18 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Ariel Investments, managed by John W. Rogers, holds the biggest position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW). Ariel Investments has a $7 million position in the stock, comprising 0.1% of its 13F portfolio. On Ariel Investments's heels is Jordan Moelis and Jeff Farroni of Deep Field Asset Management, with a $6.7 million position; 4.1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Some other peers with similar optimism encompass Angela Aldrich's Bayberry Capital Partners, Kris Jenner, Gordon Bussard, Graham McPhail's Rock Springs Capital Management and Joe Milano's Greenhouse Funds. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Deep Field Asset Management allocated the biggest weight to OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW), around 4.09% of its 13F portfolio. Bayberry Capital Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 2.08 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to OSW.