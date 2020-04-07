Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE)

We hate to say this but, we told you so. On February 27th we published an article with the title Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW and predicted a US recession when the S&P 500 Index was trading at the 3150 level. We also told you to short the market and buy long-term Treasury bonds. Our article also called for a total international travel ban. While we were warning you, President Trump minimized the threat and failed to act promptly. As a result of his inaction, we will now experience a deeper recession (see why hell is coming).

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors' consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out what the billionaire investors and hedge funds think of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Is ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) ready to rally soon? Prominent investors are betting on the stock. The number of long hedge fund bets rose by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that ESE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

According to most traders, hedge funds are perceived as worthless, old financial vehicles of yesteryear. While there are more than 8000 funds trading today, Our experts choose to focus on the masters of this group, approximately 850 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people control most of all hedge funds' total capital, and by following their unrivaled stock picks, Insider Monkey has uncovered various investment strategies that have historically surpassed the broader indices. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outpaced the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per annum since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 35.3% since February 2017 (through March 3rd) even though the market was up more than 35% during the same period. We just shared a list of 7 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

[caption id="attachment_338857" align="aligncenter" width="399"] Charles Davidson of Wexford Capital[/caption]

Charles Davidson - Wexford Capital More

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, we believe electric vehicles and energy storage are set to become giant markets, and we want to take advantage of the declining lithium prices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. With all of this in mind let's take a peek at the recent hedge fund action encompassing ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

How are hedge funds trading ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2020, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 13% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 5 hedge funds with a bullish position in ESE a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.