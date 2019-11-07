Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On OptiNose, Inc. (OPTN)

How do you pick the next stock to invest in? One way would be to spend days of research browsing through thousands of publicly traded companies. However, an easier way is to look at the stocks that smart money investors are collectively bullish on. Hedge funds and other institutional investors usually invest large amounts of capital and have to conduct due diligence while choosing their next pick. They don't always get it right, but, on average, their stock picks historically generated strong returns after adjusting for known risk factors. With this in mind, let’s take a look at the recent hedge fund activity surrounding OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN).

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) was in 6 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. OPTN investors should pay attention to an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers lately. There were 3 hedge funds in our database with OPTN holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that OPTN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that hedge funds' large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

We use hedge fund buy/sell signals to determine whether to conduct in-depth analysis of these stock ideas which take days. We're going to take a glance at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN).

How are hedge funds trading OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 6 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 100% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 6 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in OPTN a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.