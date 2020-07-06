Hedge Funds Are Nibbling On Chuy’s Holdings Inc (CHUY)

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) has seen an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds in recent months. CHUY was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 9 hedge funds in our database with CHUY positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CHUY isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

To the average investor there are a large number of gauges stock market investors employ to appraise publicly traded companies. A couple of the most under-the-radar gauges are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the top money managers can outperform the S&P 500 by a significant margin.

[caption id="attachment_193003" align="aligncenter" width="392"] Chuck Royce of Royce & Associates[/caption]

Chuck Royce More

With all of this in mind let's check out the key hedge fund action regarding Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY).

How have hedgies been trading Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 11% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 10 hedge funds with a bullish position in CHUY a year ago. With the smart money's positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY), which was worth $3.7 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Empirical Capital Partners which amassed $2.9 million worth of shares. D E Shaw, Prescott Group Capital Management, and Arrowstreet Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Empirical Capital Partners allocated the biggest weight to Chuy's Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY), around 4.59% of its 13F portfolio. Prescott Group Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.81 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CHUY.