Hedge Funds Nibbling On Embraer SA (ERJ)

In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) is a good investment right now. We check hedge fund and billionaire investor sentiment before delving into hours of research. Hedge funds spend millions of dollars on Ivy League graduates, unconventional data sources, expert networks, and get tips from investment bankers and industry insiders. Sure they sometimes fail miserably, but their consensus stock picks historically outperformed the market after adjusting for known risk factors.

Is Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) a buy here? Money managers are in an optimistic mood. The number of long hedge fund bets increased by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that ERJ isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

How are hedge funds trading Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)?

At Q1's end, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 14% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 8 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ERJ a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Oldfield Partners held the most valuable stake in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ), which was worth $128.2 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Balyasny Asset Management which amassed $19.8 million worth of shares. Renaissance Technologies, Kopernik Global Investors, and Adage Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Oldfield Partners allocated the biggest weight to Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ), around 16.23% of its 13F portfolio. Kopernik Global Investors is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 1.2 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ERJ.