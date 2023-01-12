Hedge funds own 28% of Molecular Partners AG (VTX:MOLN) shares but individual investors control 41% of the company

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of Molecular Partners AG (VTX:MOLN) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 41% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, hedge funds make up 28% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Molecular Partners.

View our latest analysis for Molecular Partners

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Molecular Partners?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Molecular Partners. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Molecular Partners' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Our data indicates that hedge funds own 28% of Molecular Partners. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. BVF Partners L.P. is currently the largest shareholder, with 15% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.6% and 6.3%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Patrick Amstutz directly holds 2.2% of the total shares outstanding.

We did some more digging and found that 9 of the top shareholders account for roughly 50% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Molecular Partners

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Molecular Partners AG. It has a market capitalization of just CHF197m, and insiders have CHF23m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 41% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 5.3% of Molecular Partners. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Molecular Partners better, we need to consider many other factors. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Molecular Partners (of which 1 can't be ignored!) you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • FTX bankruptcy documents show list of investors set to be completely wiped out, including Tom Brady and Robert Kraft

    Other investors on FTX's equity-holder list include Wall Street's elite hedge funds and growth investors, according to the bankruptcy document.

  • Coinbase Strikes a Massive Blow to Bankman-Fried and FTX

    Coinbase Chief Executive Brian Armstrong does not mince words. Nearly two months after rival Sam Bankman-Fried's empire went bankrupt, he's just delivered a massive blow to what until recently was the institutional face of crypto. Bankman-Fried's empire consisted of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

  • This Dividend Stock Hasn't Been This Cheap in 5 Years: Is It Time to Buy in the Bear Market?

    This high-yield dividend stock has enormous upside potential, particularly at today's low pricing.

  • This Disney Move May Mean Iger's Days Really Are Numbered

    The company reiterates its two-year mandate for recently returned CEO as it faces proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks; Sees More Than 50% Upside Ahead

    Last year was brutal for most investors, there’s just no way around that. The S&P 500 index fell 19% through the year, battered by a series of headwinds including stubbornly high inflation, the Federal Reserve’s switch to monetary tightening, supply chains that just wouldn’t unsnarl, China’s long-lasting lockdown policies, Russia’s war in Ukraine… the list was long. But losses on this scale bring opportunities with them, in the form of lower share prices. The stock analysts at Morgan Stanley hav

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar in 2023, and Here's the Stock to Buy If It Does

    The Nasdaq-100 index is home to 100 of the largest technology companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. It had a miserable year in 2022, declining by 33% as investors trimmed their bets on the high-growth tech sector. While the current environment poses its own unique challenges like red-hot inflation and rapidly rising interest rates, there's a likelihood that, based on history alone, the Nasdaq could be set for a bumper 2023.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down More Than 80% That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Macroeconomic challenges have reshaped the way the market is thinking about growth stocks. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is the world's leading provider of protection against distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. The company ended the third quarter with 1,908 customers generating more than $100,000 in annualized sales, up from 451 in the third quarter of 2019 and good for a compound annual growth rate of 61% over the last two years.

  • Mormon Church’s 15 Biggest Stock Positions

    In this article, we will take a look at Mormon Church’s 15 biggest stock positions. To see more such companies, go directly to Mormon Church’s 5 Biggest Stock Positions. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or the Mormon Church, has over $40 billion worth of stocks positions as of the end of the […]

  • 2 Growth Stocks You May Regret not Buying Right Now

    At their beaten-down valuations, these stocks have the potential to deliver some impressive returns.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Union Pacific In 2010, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    While railroads may seem old-fashioned, they're still an integral part of the U.S. economy. The largest publicly traded railroad company is Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) although Berkshire Hathaway owns its primary competitor, BNSF. Since 2010 (and many other periods as well), Union Pacific has been an outstanding stock.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 400% Upside on the Horizon

    Let’s take a moment to talk about opportunity, share price, and risk/reward considerations. These are some of the factors investors must consider when moving into penny stocks – and we haven’t even touched on the fundamental soundness of the company or its business model. Penny stocks – as their name suggests, they once traded for just a pennies per share, but these days are considered those equities trading at less than $5 – are a challenging market niche. The penny stock critics make valid poi

  • Report: Rivian executives depart from company

    During a turbulent time for electric vehicle startup Rivian, numerous executives departed from the company.

  • Why did natural gas in Southern California get so expensive?

    Utilities in San Diego and Los Angeles say energy bills are skyrocketing because the cost for a unit of gas is up sharply. “We are not profiting off of the commodity,” the San Diego utility said. But why aren’t those conditions aren’t repeating across the country?

  • 3 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep

    Just imagine yourself sleeping tranquilly -- not even worried about the stock market's performance. Buying Dividend Kings is a great way to start because these companies have a long track record of increasing payouts. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a strong and steady player that makes a great addition to your portfolio -- for its dividend payments and earnings track record.

  • WWE stock falls after Saudi investment fund sale rumors denied

    World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) stock fell on Wednesday after briefly spiking amid a report that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) fund was buying the company.

  • Salesforce Loses Another Security Leader in Executive Exodus

    (Bloomberg) -- A second Salesforce Inc. cybersecurity executive has left the company within the span of a few months, another shake-up in the top ranks of the software maker that is struggling with slowing revenue growth.Most Read from BloombergUniversal Plans New Family Resort in Texas, Las Vegas Horror AttractionUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileMexican President’s 28-Minute Monologue Had Biden, Trudeau Staring

  • Why Thursday’s U.S. CPI report might kill stock market’s hope of inflation melting away

    A mild stock market rally to kick off the new year will be put to the test Thursday when investors face a highly-awaited inflation reading which could well help determine the size of the Federal Reserve’s next interest-rate increase.

  • 2 Unstoppable Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn Sitting Cash Into Growing Wealth

    With the company's Class A stock trading at roughly $482,000 per share, Berkshire has a market capitalization of approximately $703 billion and ranks as the sixth-largest publicly traded company in the world. Starting from a price of roughly $18 per share when Buffett purchased the company and made it the foundation for his investing empire, Berkshire Hathaway has grown by incredible leaps and bounds through the years -- and its moves are closely monitored by investors around the world. Read on for a look at two stocks that Berkshire purchased in its last reported quarter that are capable of creating growing wealth for your portfolio as well.

  • ‘Our kids say our small house is embarrassing’: My husband and I earn $160K, have $1 million in retirement savings, cook at home and drive an old Honda. Are we missing out?

    ‘Should we be redecorating, going to Cancun and Disney World and getting takeout every night instead?’