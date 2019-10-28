Hedge Funds Piled Into National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) At The Right Time

Does National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) represent a good buying opportunity at the moment? Let’s quickly check the hedge fund interest towards the company. Hedge fund firms constantly search out bright intellectuals and highly-experienced employees and throw away millions of dollars on satellite photos and other research activities, so it is no wonder why they tend to generate millions in profits each year. It is also true that some hedge fund players fail inconceivably on some occasions, but net net their stock picks have been generating superior risk-adjusted returns on average over the years.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was in 18 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. NSA has experienced an increase in enthusiasm from smart money lately. There were 16 hedge funds in our database with NSA positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that NSA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds More

According to most investors, hedge funds are seen as worthless, outdated investment vehicles of years past. While there are more than 8000 funds in operation at present, We choose to focus on the leaders of this group, around 750 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors command most of all hedge funds' total capital, and by watching their first-class equity investments, Insider Monkey has come up with various investment strategies that have historically outperformed the broader indices. Insider Monkey's flagship hedge fund strategy outrun the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 25.7% since February 2017 (through September 30th) even though the market was up more than 33% during the same period. We just shared a list of 10 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

David Harding More

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let's analyze the recent hedge fund action encompassing National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA).

What have hedge funds been doing with National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 18 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 13% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in NSA over the last 16 quarters. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).