Hedge Funds Are Piling Into Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Abigail Fisher
·6 min read

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the second quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 6 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) based on that data.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) investors should pay attention to an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers of late. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was in 62 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of June. The all time high for this statistic is 58. This means the bullish number of hedge fund positions in this stock currently sits at its all time high. Our calculations also showed that ADI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds' small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 79 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We have been able to outperform the passive index funds by tracking the moves of corporate insiders and hedge funds, and we believe small investors can benefit a lot from reading hedge fund investor letters and 13F filings.

Eric Mandelblatt Soroban Capital Partners
Eric Mandelblatt Soroban Capital Partners

Eric Mandelblatt of Soroban Capital Partners

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging lithium stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. With all of this in mind let's take a peek at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Do Hedge Funds Think ADI Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of June, a total of 62 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 24% from the first quarter of 2020. By comparison, 49 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ADI a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Generation Investment Management was the largest shareholder of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), with a stake worth $835.8 million reported as of the end of June. Trailing Generation Investment Management was Cantillon Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $596.2 million. Soroban Capital Partners, Citadel Investment Group, and First Pacific Advisors LLC were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Albar Capital allocated the biggest weight to Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI), around 8.16% of its 13F portfolio. Totem Point Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 7.38 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ADI.

As industrywide interest jumped, specific money managers have jumped into Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) headfirst. Renaissance Technologies, established the most valuable position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Renaissance Technologies had $101.4 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Aaron Cowen's Suvretta Capital Management also made a $53.7 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with brand new ADI positions are Paul Marshall and Ian Wace's Marshall Wace LLP, Javier Velazquez's Albar Capital, and Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates.

Let's also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) but similarly valued. These stocks are Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA), Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (NYSE:BSBR), Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN), Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D), and Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). This group of stocks' market valuations are similar to ADI's market valuation.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position STLA,28,844328,7 BSBR,7,9630,2 ROKU,61,5631958,-2 BSX,51,3029136,7 REGN,48,1595301,9 D,34,1262051,-5 F,55,2106196,6 Average,40.6,2068371,3.4 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 40.6 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2068 million. That figure was $5796 million in ADI's case. Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Banco Santander (Brasil) SA (NYSE:BSBR) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) is more popular among hedge funds. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for ADI is 90. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 25.7% in 2021 through September 27th and still beat the market by 6.2 percentage points. Unfortunately ADI wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on ADI were disappointed as the stock returned 3.2% since the end of the second quarter (through 9/27) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as most of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why You Shouldn't Bet Against Equity Residential (EQR) Stock

    Equity Residential (EQR) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.

  • Investors in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have made a impressive return of 113% over the past five years

    The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put...

  • DuPont (DD) Inks Deal With NextEra for 135MW of Clean Wind Energy

    DuPont (DD) signs an agreement with a NextEra subsidiary to generate 135 megawatts of wind power energy as a transition to renewable sources.

  • CME Group Inc (CME): Hedge Funds Are Bullish

    A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period […]

  • Walmart, Epic Systems partner to provide e-health records

    Dr. Cheryl Pegus, EVP of Walmart Health & Wellness, is teaming with Epic CEO Judy Faulkner, one of the country's most successful self-made women.

  • Spirit AeroSystems seeks labor peace for production increase

    Spirit AeroSystems Inc. hopes to solidify its production workforce to support what is expected to be significant output increases by its primary customers. According to a letter to employees, which was obtained by the WBJ, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers recently approached the company about its members that still have Boeing Co. pension plans that want to withdraw those funds. Spirit was spun off from Boeing (NYSE: BA) in 2005.

  • 10 Best International Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best international stocks in 2021. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best International Stocks in 2021. Diversifying your stock portfolio by increasing exposure to international companies working in high-growth areas is perhaps one of the best ways to hedge […]

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • JPMorgan warns of shift to Ethereum futures

    The continued divergence away from Bitcoin futures towards Ethereum futures is something to be concerned about, say analysts from JPMorgan.

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Jumped Today

    The Lucid Air sedan reportedly gets featured in a TV series ahead of a crucial week that could see big updates from the EV maker.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Granted, there are some dividend stocks that fit the stereotype mentioned above. Here are three unstoppable dividend stocks to buy right now. It's without question one of the best renewable energy stocks to buy.

  • This Stock Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the coming decade, artificial intelligence (AI) will transform many industries, boosting productivity and efficiency. More importantly, Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) looks like a smart way to cash in on that trend. Powered by a unique business model and a strong growth strategy, Lemonade is disrupting the multi-trillion dollar insurance industry.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Break Out

    “You only get one shot” Eminem famously sang on “Lose Yourself.” That might have been true in the cutthroat music business the Detroit rapper was trying to break into, but the nice thing for investors is that Eminem’s problem doesn’t apply to the stock market. While investors constantly rue missed opportunities, ruminating on a never-ending list of “if onlys,” the fact is there are always new opportunities in the public markets, it’s just finding them that’s the problem. A helping hand here woul

  • Why Nvidia Investors Are Nervous Today

    Product shortages are generally bad for business -- unless you're in the business of making the product that's in short supply. It's for this reason that shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for everything from playing video games to mining cryptocurrency to performing artificial intelligence tasks -- have benefited so much from the global semiconductor shortage over the past couple of years, more than doubling in 2020 and gaining another 65% so far this year. Chipmakers are building new semiconductor plants, and planning to build even more, to capitalize on the global shortage of computer chips and the high prices that this has spawned.

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to George Soros

    In this article, we examined legendary investor George Soros’ investment strategy and his historical performance. We also reviewed the 10 best stocks to buy according to George Soros. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump on directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy According to George Soros. The legendary billionaire investor George Soros, 90, […]

  • Think the U.S. Stock Market is the Biggest Market in the World? — You'd be Wrong, and a There is a New Way to Trade It

    Photo by Robert Bye on Unsplash Think that the United States stock market is the largest and most liquid market in the world? Not by a long shot. U.S. treasuries are, by far, the biggest and most actively traded market in the world. In 2020, the dollar value amount of U.S. treasuries traded reached an average of over $600 billion per day, handily beating the U.S. stock market figure of an average of $450 billion traded per day — no small feat. Until recently, most U.S. Treasury issued or based p

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.