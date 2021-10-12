Hedge Funds Are Piling Into Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN)

Debasis Saha
·6 min read

At Insider Monkey, we pore over the filings of nearly 873 top investment firms every quarter, a process we have now completed for the latest reporting period. The data we've gathered as a result gives us access to a wealth of collective knowledge based on these firms' portfolio holdings as of June 30th. In this article, we will use that wealth of knowledge to determine whether or not Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) makes for a good investment right now.

Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) investors should pay attention to an increase in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) was in 36 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic is 32. This means the bullish number of hedge fund positions in this stock currently sits at its all time high. Our calculations also showed that BLMN isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

If you'd ask most investors, hedge funds are viewed as slow, outdated financial vehicles of the past. While there are over 8000 funds trading at the moment, Our researchers hone in on the masters of this club, approximately 850 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people oversee most of all hedge funds' total asset base, and by paying attention to their highest performing picks, Insider Monkey has unearthed many investment strategies that have historically defeated the market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy defeated the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per year since its inception in March 2017. Also, our monthly newsletter's portfolio of long stock picks returned 185.4% since March 2017 (through August 2021) and beat the S&P 500 Index by more than 79 percentage points. You can download a sample issue of this newsletter on our website.

Keith Meister of Corvex Capital

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, we like undervalued, EBITDA-positive growth stocks, so we are checking out stock pitches like this emerging biotech stock. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to pick the next Tesla that will deliver a 10x return. Even though we recommend positions in only a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check out as many stocks as we can. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter on our homepage. Keeping this in mind let's take a gander at the latest hedge fund action encompassing Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Do Hedge Funds Think BLMN Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At second quarter's end, a total of 36 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 13% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 23 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in BLMN a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Is BLMN A Good Stock To Buy?
Is BLMN A Good Stock To Buy?

More specifically, Tremblant Capital was the largest shareholder of Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN), with a stake worth $84.7 million reported as of the end of June. Trailing Tremblant Capital was Millennium Management, which amassed a stake valued at $80.2 million. Corvex Capital, Arrowstreet Capital, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Isomer Partners allocated the biggest weight to Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN), around 6.84% of its 13F portfolio. DG Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 4.07 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to BLMN.

As one would reasonably expect, some big names were leading the bulls' herd. Millennium Management, managed by Israel Englander, created the biggest position in Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN). Millennium Management had $80.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Leon Shaulov's Maplelane Capital also made a $20.4 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Joseph Samuels's Islet Management, Steve Cohen's Point72 Asset Management, and Ryan Tolkin (CIO)'s Schonfeld Strategic Advisors.

Let's go over hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) but similarly valued. These stocks are Bally's Corporation (NYSE:BALY), Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA), Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA), Patria Investments Limited (NASDAQ:PAX), WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC), Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA), and Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC). This group of stocks' market values match BLMN's market value.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position BALY,30,577022,12 RUSHA,17,88825,0 AFYA,6,54935,1 PAX,15,160240,-4 WSBC,12,25390,-4 HSKA,20,339971,-8 EPC,20,203597,0 Average,17.1,207140,-0.4 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.1 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $207 million. That figure was $625 million in BLMN's case. Bally's Corporation (NYSE:BALY) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) is more popular among hedge funds. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for BLMN is 89. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 21.8% in 2021 through October 11th and still beat the market by 4.4 percentage points. Unfortunately BLMN wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on BLMN were disappointed as the stock returned -11.1% since the end of the second quarter (through 10/11) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as most of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

Get real-time email alerts: Follow Bloomin' Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Mystery Boom And Unexplained Shakes Freak Out People In New Hampshire

    It was also heard and felt in parts of Massachusetts and Maine.

  • Got $250,000? These 5 Unstoppable Stocks Can Make You a Millionaire by 2030 (or Sooner)

    For more than 18 months, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a historic bounce back rally from the pandemic-induced bear market. If you have $250,000 to invest right now, these companies can make you a millionaire by 2030, or possibly even sooner. Cybersecurity is arguably the safest sustainable double-digit growth trend throughout the decade.

  • Inflation is here. It's ugly. It stings. But it could make you money: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Monday, October 11. 2021.

  • 3 EV Battery Stocks Gearing up for Gains; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    We’re living now at the start of a great economic transition, from the fossil fuel economy to the ‘green’ economy. We’re seeing political moves to boost clean energy sources over fossil fuels, as well as to promote cleaner tech, especially vehicles. One immediate result is a wide array of companies, new and old, getting into the electric vehicle (EV) business and its auxiliaries, opening up new opportunities for investors. One particularly strong field for such opportunities: supporting infrastr

  • Owner of Gazelle bikes buys Cannondale, Schwinn for $810 million

    The Dutch owner of bike brands including Gazelle, Santa Cruz and Urban Arrow said on Monday it has agreed to buy brands including Cannondale, Schwinn and Mongoose from owner Dorel Industries Inc. for $810 million, creating one of the largest bike makers globally with $2.5 billion in estimated annual sales. Pon Holdings, which bid unsuccessfully to buy the Sparta and Batavus brands for $900 million in 2017, said the latest acquisition would give it a strong foothold in U.S. markets where it expects to sell e-bikes, as well as road, city and mountain bikes.

  • Why AT&T Shares Are Tumbling Today

    AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) is trading lower Monday after Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained the stock with an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $34 to $30. The Barclays analyst cited challenging technicals as a result of the equity performance at Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: DISCA), which AT&T will be merging its media business with. AT&T was among the top three trending stocks on Stocktwits at publication time. AT&T is set to announce its third-quarter financial results befor

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    Not every stock is capable of shrugging off a sweeping headwind that works against the broad market, but a few growth names are.

  • 3 Dependable High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.

  • What Are Whales Doing With AT&T

    Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on AT&T(NYSE:T). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen. So how do we know what this whale just did? Today,

  • Who Bought $1.6B in Bitcoin Wednesday, and Why?

    It’s an eerie coincidence that a trade of this size happened on exchanges with ties to Chinese customers during a week beset by that country’s capital market woes.

  • Legendary investor Bill Miller touts bitcoin, says Coinbase could rival Tesla in value, and compares his crypto wager to his Amazon bet in a new interview. Here are the 10 best quotes.

    Miller trumpeted Chinese tech stocks, predicted only a handful of altcoins will survive, and outlined how he picks winning stocks.

  • A major crypto hedge-fund manager expects bitcoin to tumble once the SEC greenlights a bitcoin-backed ETF — here’s why

    Traders and analysts are attributing the recent bitcoin rally in part to institutional inflows, as established players expect the SEC to approve the first bitcoin futures exchange-traded funds in the coming weeks.

  • The 60/40 Stock/Bond Portfolio Hasn’t Worked. Some Other Options.

    The third quarter demonstrated once again that bonds are no longer serving as a cushion for volatile equities, threatening the 60/40 strategy. With inflation stirring once again, investors have very few options.

  • Oil drives Indian rupee lower, 10-year yield to 18-month high

    Indian bond yields hit their highest levels in nearly 18 months while the rupee fell to its lowest level since July 2020 as the sharp rise in global oil prices raised concerns about its impact on domestic inflation. The Reserve Bank of India at its policy review on Friday lowered its full year inflation projection to 5.3% from 5.7% but sounded cautious about the impact of high global crude and other commodity prices on inflation. A close of over 75.81 per dollar for the rupee would target a return to 76.92 which was a record low, a Reuters market analyst wrote on Monday.

  • Here's 1 Stock That Could Make You Rich if the Stock Market Crashes

    Staying calm and focused on the long term when everyone around you loses their cool will work wonders for your portfolio.

  • Implied Volatility Surging for AMC Entertainment (AMC) Stock Options

    Investors need to pay close attention to AMC Entertainment (AMC) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

    When companies that pay you to own them can be purchased at a bargain price, it's certainly worth your time to consider it.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    E-commerce is gaining market share, and both of these companies should benefit from this massive trend.

  • Here's Why Hold Strategy is Apt for ExxonMobil (XOM) Stock Now

    ExxonMobil's (XOM) growth story is centered around its presence in Permian and Guyana resources.

  • 3 Unstoppable Investments You Need in Your Portfolio

    Whether you're an experienced investor or are just getting started in the stock market, choosing the right investments is key to generating wealth -- and it can make the difference between losing money and building a million-dollar portfolio. There are thousands of investments to choose from, and each one has its own unique advantages and disadvantages. While everyone's situation will be different, there are some investments that are so strong they're a good fit for nearly anyone.