Hedge Funds Are Piling Into Galapagos NV (GLPG)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) has experienced an increase in hedge fund sentiment in recent months. Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) was in 23 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The all time high for this statistic was previously 22. This means the bullish number of hedge fund positions in this stock currently sits at its all time high. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with GLPG holdings at the end of March. Our calculations also showed that GLPG isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 rankings).

Do Hedge Funds Think GLPG Is A Good Stock To Buy Now?

At the end of June, a total of 23 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 15% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 13 hedge funds with a bullish position in GLPG a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Point72 Asset Management held the most valuable stake in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG), which was worth $49.1 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Deerfield Management which amassed $45.3 million worth of shares. Citadel Investment Group, OrbiMed Advisors, and Ikarian Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Prosight Capital allocated the biggest weight to Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG), around 3.1% of its 13F portfolio. Aquilo Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 2.55 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to GLPG.

As aggregate interest increased, key money managers have jumped into Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) headfirst. Deerfield Management, managed by James E. Flynn, assembled the largest position in Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG). Deerfield Management had $45.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Christopher James's Partner Fund Management also made a $10.4 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new GLPG investors: Ken Greenberg and David Kim's Ghost Tree Capital, Ari Zweiman's 683 Capital Partners, and Frank Fu's CaaS Capital.

Let's go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG). These stocks are Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI), fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO), Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX), Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK), UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF), Seaboard Corporation (NYSE:SEB), and Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP). This group of stocks' market caps are closest to GLPG's market cap.

[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position ITRI,16,290609,-13 FUBO,18,203267,0 XRX,25,1116930,-5 SHAK,20,459784,-3 UMBF,14,129934,1 SEB,13,129209,-1 MSP,12,3351238,-2 Average,16.9,811567,-3.3 [/table]

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 16.9 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $812 million. That figure was $245 million in GLPG's case. Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) is the least popular one with only 12 bullish hedge fund positions. Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for GLPG is 80.3. Stocks with higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. This is a slightly positive signal but we'd rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020, and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 24% in 2021 through October 22nd and beat the market again by 1.6 percentage points. Unfortunately GLPG wasn't nearly as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on GLPG were disappointed as the stock returned -26.1% since the end of June (through 10/22) and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market since 2019.

