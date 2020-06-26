Hedge Funds Are Piling Into Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (Recession is Imminent: We Need A Travel Ban NOW). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI).

Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) investors should pay attention to an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds in recent months. Our calculations also showed that HLI isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most market participants, hedge funds are viewed as unimportant, outdated financial vehicles of the past. While there are over 8000 funds with their doors open today, Our researchers look at the bigwigs of this club, about 850 funds. These hedge fund managers command the majority of all hedge funds' total capital, and by tracking their highest performing investments, Insider Monkey has formulated various investment strategies that have historically outstripped the S&P 500 index.

Now let's take a gander at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI).

What have hedge funds been doing with Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 50% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 14 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in HLI a year ago. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Chuck Royce's Royce & Associates has the number one position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI), worth close to $42.7 million, corresponding to 0.6% of its total 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is John W. Rogers of Ariel Investments, with a $38.8 million position; the fund has 0.7% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other professional money managers that are bullish include Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group, Noam Gottesman's GLG Partners and Israel Englander's Millennium Management. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Ariel Investments allocated the biggest weight to Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI), around 0.68% of its 13F portfolio. Royce & Associates is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 0.58 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to HLI.