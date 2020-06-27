Hedge Funds Are Plowing Into Encore Capital Group, Inc. (ECPG)

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) based on that data.

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) investors should pay attention to an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds lately. ECPG was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with ECPG positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ECPG isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge fund activity in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 15% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ECPG over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, BloombergSen, managed by Jonathan Bloomberg, holds the biggest position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG). BloombergSen has a $15.9 million position in the stock, comprising 1.4% of its 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is D E Shaw, managed by D. E. Shaw, which holds a $6 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other professional money managers with similar optimism comprise George McCabe's Portolan Capital Management, and Mark Coe's Intrinsic Edge Capital. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Second Curve Capital allocated the biggest weight to Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG), around 8.52% of its 13F portfolio. BloombergSen is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 1.37 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ECPG.