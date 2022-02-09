Hedge Funds and Private Equity Firms Face SEC Demand to Disclose Fees and Costs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ben Bain and Dawn Lim
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gary Gensler
    Investment banker, government official

(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firms and hedge funds are facing increasing pressure to be more transparent, as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission weighs a plan to force them to provide expansive disclosures on fees and expenses.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The proposals, which commissioners will consider at a meeting on Wednesday, also call for providing investors with quarterly reports on specific measures of performance and account for all costs. The rules would make an industry known for varying levels of disclosure adhere to strict new standards.

Since taking office in April, SEC Chair Gary Gensler has maintained that private funds’ fees are opaque and too high, presenting a risk to investors such as pension funds. The new requirements would apply to a corner of finance that the regulator says has ballooned to about $18 trillion in gross assets.

“I support this proposal because, if adopted, it would help investors in private funds on the one hand, and companies raising capital from these funds on the other,” Gensler said in a statement ahead of a meeting to consider releasing the plan for public comment. “It’s worth asking whether we can promote more efficiency, competition, and transparency in this field.”

As part of the plan, funds’ financial statements would need to be audited at least annually, and advisers would be prohibited from taking more expenses from portfolio companies than they have agreed upon.

“We are concerned that these new regulations are unnecessary and will not strengthen pension returns or help companies innovate and compete in a global marketplace,” Drew Maloney, president of private equity lobbying group the American Investment Council, said in a statement.

Private equity has expanded dramatically during a decade of low interest rates as pensions and endowments poured money into buyout and credit funds in search of higher returns. Firms often charge investors fees of as much as 2% of money they manage and 20% of profits.

Managers also get paid by charging portfolio companies for services, including consulting, arranging loans and even jet travel by deal makers. Investors without bargaining power to request that information say that leaves them in the dark.

Private equity lobbyists are bracing for a fight, planning to argue that investors are sophisticated and agree to fees ahead of time.

The SEC says the changes would also:

  • Require independent opinions for some transactions as a way to limit advisers’ conflicts of interest. This rule takes aim at transactions which usually involve buyout firms shifting investments between different funds they manage. These deals can boost valuations of companies and benefit investors in one fund over those in another fund

  • Prohibit charging fees for services that aren’t actually performed

  • Prevent advisers from limiting liability for breaching a fiduciary duty

  • Ban giving preferential treatment for certain investors

  • Add record-keeping requirements

Separately, the SEC is also set to propose shortening to one business day the time allowed for stock trades to settle, from two days currently. The agency said the move was meant to respond to market volatility associated with the Covid-19 pandemic and last year’s wild trading in meme stocks.

Both proposals would be subject to a period of public comment. The commission will then hold another vote before the regulations become final.

(Updates with PE industry comment in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Strategists See End of Europe’s Stock Woes in ECB Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000We’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayOttawa Declares Emergency as Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Meta Renews Warning to EU It Will Be Forced to Pull FacebookPeter Thiel to Leave Meta Board to Pursue Trump AgendaInvestors should learn to stop worrying and start loving the European Central Bank’s hawkish pivot, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists. “The dramatic shif

  • Private fund advisers to spell out fees, performance under new U.S. SEC proposals

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday will propose heightened regulations meant to scrutinize how private fund advisers charge fees to investors and measure fund performance. The proposed changes would require private fund advisers, such as private equity firms and hedge funds, to disclose to investors quarterly details about their fees and expenses, in a bid to shed light on the rapidly growing market sector. An SEC-registered fund adviser, under the proposal, would also have to obtain annual audits for each private fund under management, as well as disclose so-called "fairness opinions" that summarize certain business relationships.

  • Analysis-Investors eye uncharted waters as quantitative tightening looms in Canada

    As the Bank of Canada prepares to shrink its bloated balance sheet, investors say the move could enable expected interest rate hikes to have more far-reaching impact on economic activity. Canada's central bank, unlike the U.S. Federal Reserve, has never previously attempted to shrink its balance sheet, a process known as quantitative tightening (QT), having bought government bonds in large scale for the first time during the pandemic. It currently owns about C$420 billion ($330 billion) worth, or 42% of the market, eclipsing the 28% slice of the U.S. market held by the Fed.

  • U.S. Stocks Extend Gains as Treasury Selloff Eases: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks rose for a second day in a row as a bond selloff eased, bringing some respite for markets whipsawed in recent weeks by concerns about tightening monetary policy.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Preparing Bid for NFL’s Denver BroncosDOJ Seizes $3.6 Billion

  • Russia, Ukraine committed to Minsk accords: Macron

    French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday (February 8) he believes steps can be taken to de-escalate the Ukraine crisis, and called on all sides to stay calm.In a high-profile bid to act as a mediator, Macron shuttled from Moscow's talks with President Vladimir Putin on Monday (February 7), to Kyiv to hold talks with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy.He had no breakthroughs to announce.His office rowed back on Tuesday after an official said overnight that Putin had promised Macron Russia would not stage military maneuvers near Ukraine for the time being.But the French president said he thought his talks had helped prevent the crisis from escalating further.He said both Putin and Zelenskiy were committed to the Minsk accords - a 2014 peace deal signed in response to Russia's annexation of Crimea. "The Minsk accords are also the best protection of the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Based on the commitment of the two sides, Russian and Ukrainian, we now have the possibility of advancing negotiations."Zelenskiy made clear, however, he was skeptical of any assurances Macron may have received from Putin."Generally, I don't quite trust words. That's why I think that every politician can show his or her openness by concrete deeds. In our case, those are steps towards de-escalation. In order to do this - as I understand, this person is open - this person has every possibility."Western countries led by the United States fear Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.Moscow has denied plans for an attack, but said it could take ‘unspecified military measures’ unless specific security demands are met - including a promise from NATO never to admit Ukraine.While Western countries have stood together to back Ukraine, they disagree about the likelihood of war. French officials have suggested they think Washington has overstated the threat.And Kyiv itself has also played down the likelihood of a large-scale invasion. Whatever Moscow's true aims, Western countries say they cannot safely assume the crisis will end without war unless Russia pulls back its troops.

  • Fed's Daly says U.S. inflation could get worse before it gets better

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -High U.S. inflation may get even higher before subsiding in the face of Federal Reserve action and as supply chain strains recede, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Tuesday. "We could have it be worse before it gets better but it is definitely going to get better," Daly told CNN, adding that even so she doesn't expect inflation to have fallen to 2% by the end of the year. The Fed is expected to begin raising interest rates from near-zero levels next month, a move Daly said she supports.

  • Progressive DC bar owner stands by defund the police tweets after attempted armed robbery

    The popular D.C. chain of bars Busboys and Poets was hit by an armed robbery over the weekend at the 450 K St. location.

  • Putin says some of Macron's ideas could form basis to move forward

    Russian President Vladimir Putin described Monday's talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Kremlin as useful, substantive and business-like, and said that some of Macron's ideas could form a basis for further joint steps. The French leader travelled to Moscow for talks amid an East-West standoff over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine and a Kremlin campaign for security "guarantees" from Washington that would include a halt to NATO expansion. In a joint news conference after the talks, Putin said that a number of Macron's ideas concerning security were realistic and that the two would talk again once Macron had travelled to Kyiv to meet Ukraine's leadership.

  • Nominee Who Would Give Democrats FCC Majority Blasts Critics

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s bid for a majority-Democrat Federal Communications Commission resumed Wednesday with nominee Gigi Sohn returning to the Senate to defend herself from criticism leveled by Republicans and broadband providers.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Is Raising Base Salary Cap to $350,000 From $160,000Peloton’s Famous Instructors, Who Can Make Upwards of $500,000 a Year, Escape LayoffsWe’re Fine Without Facebook, German and French Ministers SayByron Allen Says He’s Prepar

  • Super Bowl betting: Why the Bengals appear to be the right side

    Here are the two best ways to bet the Bengals and a long shot that has some nice value.

  • Best Dividend ETFs for Q2 2022

    Dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are designed to invest in a basket of dividend-paying stocks. Stable, attractive dividends tend to be associated with bigger, less risky blue-chip companies, although any company can share their earnings with shareholders, and some of the highest yields are offered by smaller, less established names.

  • Stormy Daniels Tears Into Her Ex-Lawyer Michael Avenatti With A Zinger About Naked Trump

    The adult film actor slammed the disgraced attorney after he was found guilty of cheating her out of a large chunk of an advance for a book.

  • As Peloton fires over 2,800 employees, it's giving them a free 1-year subscription on the way out

    Along with the layoffs, Peloton also announced CEO John Foley is stepping down, and the company is scrapping plans for a North American factory.

  • Fox Lost $85 Million Last Quarter

    Thank goodness for adjustments

  • Tax The Rich: Dropping the Taxable Earnings Base Just Might Save Social Security

    There is a limit on how much of your wages can be taxed for Social Security, and how much you can take home as a result -- but a recent report by the Congressional Research Service is fighting to...

  • Former GM executive resigns from EV startup amid investigation

    Troy-based startup investigation results in a management shakeup and resignation of onetime Cadillac and Hummer boss Jim Taylor.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Down 27% to 85%: 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2022 and Beyond

    Warren Buffett is best known as a value-investing guru, but the fact that Apple is by far the largest stock holding in the Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio shows the famous investor doesn't maintain an overly strict dichotomy between "value stocks" and "growth stocks." Intelligent, long-term investing decisions have helped the investing conglomerate deliver returns of more than 5,200% over the last 30 years and go up more than 2,600,000% since Buffett took over the company in 1965. With that incredible performance in mind, read on for a look at two tech stocks in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that have what it takes to be huge winners.

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks With Market-Crushing Upside, According to Wall Street

    Wall Street analysts have highlighted two opportunities in the chip sector to beat the market in 2022.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for at Least 60% Gains in These 2 Stocks

    The stock market has always been a volatile environment – but the last several weeks have seen an increase in that phenomenon. The bull market of 2021 shifted into reverse in January, and increased intraday swings, along with a partial reversal of losses, have been the order of the day in February. Unsurprisingly, much of the market’s currently unsettled character can be attributed to set of conflicting currents that are pushing in multiple directions at once. A new report on market and economic