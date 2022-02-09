Hedge Funds and Private Equity Firms Face SEC Demand to Disclose Fees and Costs

(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firms and hedge funds are facing increasing pressure to be more transparent, as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission weighs a plan to force them to provide expansive disclosures on fees and expenses.

The proposals, which commissioners will consider at a meeting on Wednesday, also call for providing investors with quarterly reports on specific measures of performance and account for all costs. The rules would make an industry known for varying levels of disclosure adhere to strict new standards.

Since taking office in April, SEC Chair Gary Gensler has maintained that private funds’ fees are opaque and too high, presenting a risk to investors such as pension funds. The new requirements would apply to a corner of finance that the regulator says has ballooned to about $18 trillion in gross assets.

“I support this proposal because, if adopted, it would help investors in private funds on the one hand, and companies raising capital from these funds on the other,” Gensler said in a statement ahead of a meeting to consider releasing the plan for public comment. “It’s worth asking whether we can promote more efficiency, competition, and transparency in this field.”

As part of the plan, funds’ financial statements would need to be audited at least annually, and advisers would be prohibited from taking more expenses from portfolio companies than they have agreed upon.

“We are concerned that these new regulations are unnecessary and will not strengthen pension returns or help companies innovate and compete in a global marketplace,” Drew Maloney, president of private equity lobbying group the American Investment Council, said in a statement.

Private equity has expanded dramatically during a decade of low interest rates as pensions and endowments poured money into buyout and credit funds in search of higher returns. Firms often charge investors fees of as much as 2% of money they manage and 20% of profits.

Managers also get paid by charging portfolio companies for services, including consulting, arranging loans and even jet travel by deal makers. Investors without bargaining power to request that information say that leaves them in the dark.

Private equity lobbyists are bracing for a fight, planning to argue that investors are sophisticated and agree to fees ahead of time.

The SEC says the changes would also:

Require independent opinions for some transactions as a way to limit advisers’ conflicts of interest. This rule takes aim at transactions which usually involve buyout firms shifting investments between different funds they manage. These deals can boost valuations of companies and benefit investors in one fund over those in another fund

Prohibit charging fees for services that aren’t actually performed

Prevent advisers from limiting liability for breaching a fiduciary duty

Ban giving preferential treatment for certain investors

Add record-keeping requirements

Separately, the SEC is also set to propose shortening to one business day the time allowed for stock trades to settle, from two days currently. The agency said the move was meant to respond to market volatility associated with the Covid-19 pandemic and last year’s wild trading in meme stocks.

Both proposals would be subject to a period of public comment. The commission will then hold another vote before the regulations become final.

