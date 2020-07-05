Do Hedge Funds Really Like American Software, Inc. (AMSWA)?

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) investors should be aware of an increase in activity from the world's largest hedge funds lately. Our calculations also showed that AMSWA isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At the moment there are a large number of indicators shareholders have at their disposal to assess their stock investments. A duo of the most underrated indicators are hedge fund and insider trading sentiment. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best money managers can outperform their index-focused peers by a healthy amount (see the details here).

Now let's take a look at the latest hedge fund action regarding American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA).

How are hedge funds trading American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 9% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards AMSWA over the last 18 quarters. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA), which was worth $28.7 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Cloverdale Capital Management which amassed $9.4 million worth of shares. Arrowstreet Capital, Royce & Associates, and Two Sigma Advisors were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Cloverdale Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA), around 7.36% of its 13F portfolio. Zebra Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.81 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to AMSWA.