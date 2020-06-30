Do Hedge Funds Really Like Eastgroup Properties Inc (EGP)?

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) was in 13 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. EGP shareholders have witnessed an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers recently. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with EGP holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that EGP isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

If you'd ask most traders, hedge funds are perceived as worthless, outdated investment tools of the past. While there are over 8000 funds in operation at the moment, We choose to focus on the elite of this group, around 850 funds. These money managers shepherd most of the smart money's total asset base, and by tailing their unrivaled picks, Insider Monkey has determined various investment strategies that have historically outstripped the market.

Keeping this in mind let's check out the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP).

What have hedge funds been doing with Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 30% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 7 hedge funds with a bullish position in EGP a year ago. So, let's examine which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

More specifically, Winton Capital Management was the largest shareholder of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP), with a stake worth $8.8 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Winton Capital Management was D E Shaw, which amassed a stake valued at $8.5 million. Balyasny Asset Management, AQR Capital Management, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Quantinno Capital allocated the biggest weight to Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP), around 0.44% of its 13F portfolio. Winton Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.23 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to EGP.