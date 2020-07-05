Do Hedge Funds Really Like Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC)?

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey have plowed through 821 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, a week after the market trough. Now, we are almost done with the second quarter. Investors decided to bet on the economic recovery and a stock market rebound. S&P 500 Index returned almost 20% this quarter. In this article you are going to find out whether hedge funds thoughtGreat Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) was a good investment heading into the second quarter and how the stock traded in comparison to the top hedge fund picks.

Is Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) a bargain? Prominent investors were becoming more confident. The number of bullish hedge fund positions went up by 3 recently. Our calculations also showed that GSBC isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

How have hedgies been trading Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 33% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards GSBC over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.