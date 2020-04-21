Do Hedge Funds Regret Betting On The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE)?

"I have been following Dr. Inan Dogan since this outbreak, and he is a phenomenally intelligent researcher. One month ago, Dr. Dogan's prediction that the total U.S. death toll would be 20,000+ by April 15th was deemed "radical". His Recession is Imminent article in February was very timely. Now he believes we could quickly end lockdowns in NYC after some simple testing. A must read" were the words used by our readers to describe our latest article.

In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. After several tireless days we have finished crunching the numbers from nearly 835 13F filings issued by the elite hedge funds and other investment firms that we track at Insider Monkey, which disclosed those firms' equity portfolios as of December 31st. The results of that effort will be put on display in this article, as we share valuable insight into the smart money sentiment towards The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

Is The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) going to take off soon? Hedge funds are turning bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund positions went up by 3 lately. Our calculations also showed that CAKE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q4 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q3 rankings).

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 41 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 35.3% through March 3rd. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_375529" align="aligncenter" width="399"] Mario Gabelli of GAMCO Investors[/caption]

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example, Federal Reserve and other Central Banks are tripping over each other to print more money. As a result, we believe gold stocks will outperform fixed income ETFs in the long-term. So we are checking out investment opportunities like this one. We are probably at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, so we check out this biotech investor's coronavirus picks. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences (by the way watch this video if you want to hear one of the best healthcare hedge fund manager's coronavirus analysis). Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when S&P 500 was trading at 3150 after realizing the coronavirus pandemic's significance before most investors. Now let's take a look at the fresh hedge fund action regarding The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE).

How are hedge funds trading The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2020, a total of 27 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 13% from the third quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CAKE over the last 18 quarters. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.