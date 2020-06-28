Hedge Funds Renew Interest In Celestica Inc. (CLS)

In this article we will check out the progression of hedge fund sentiment towards Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) and determine whether it is a good investment right now. We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also employ numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund interest in recent months. CLS was in 15 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with CLS holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CLS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most shareholders, hedge funds are perceived as slow, old financial vehicles of the past. While there are over 8000 funds in operation at the moment, We look at the top tier of this club, approximately 850 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors orchestrate most of the smart money's total asset base, and by keeping track of their first-class stock picks, Insider Monkey has come up with several investment strategies that have historically defeated the broader indices. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outstripped the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per year since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Keeping this in mind let's take a look at the latest hedge fund action regarding Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS).

How have hedgies been trading Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 15% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in CLS over the last 18 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).