Hedge Funds Are Selling Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 821 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds' portfolio positions as of March 31st, 2020. What do these smart investors think about Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)?

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) investors should pay attention to a decrease in enthusiasm from smart money in recent months. Our calculations also showed that ARAY isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most investors, hedge funds are viewed as slow, old investment tools of the past. While there are more than 8000 funds with their doors open at present, We look at the masters of this group, about 850 funds. These money managers have their hands on bulk of all hedge funds' total capital, and by paying attention to their highest performing equity investments, Insider Monkey has determined a few investment strategies that have historically outpaced the broader indices. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points annually since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

[caption id="attachment_758434" align="aligncenter" width="396"] Nathan Fischel of DAFNA Capital Management[/caption]

Nathan Fischel DAFNA Capital More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, blockchain technology's influence will go beyond online payments. So, we are checking out this futurist's moonshot opportunities in tech stocks. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Keeping this in mind we're going to take a look at the fresh hedge fund action encompassing Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY).

What have hedge funds been doing with Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)?

At Q1's end, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -6% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 15 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ARAY a year ago. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Among these funds, Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY), which was worth $9 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Archon Capital Management which amassed $8.4 million worth of shares. D E Shaw, Royce & Associates, and DAFNA Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Archon Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY), around 3.1% of its 13F portfolio. Voce Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, designating 0.76 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ARAY.