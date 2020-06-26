Hedge Funds Are Selling Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR)

We at Insider Monkey have gone over 821 13F filings that hedge funds and prominent investors are required to file by the SEC The 13F filings show the funds' and investors' portfolio positions as of March 31st, near the height of the coronavirus market crash. In this article, we look at what those funds think of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) based on that data.

Is Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) a buy here? Prominent investors are taking a pessimistic view. The number of long hedge fund positions fell by 1 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that ALTR isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). ALTR was in 9 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 10 hedge funds in our database with ALTR holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Why do we pay any attention at all to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge fund holdings outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here).

With all of this in mind we're going to take a glance at the recent hedge fund action regarding Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR).

Hedge fund activity in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -10% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 18 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ALTR a year ago. So, let's see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, David Goel and Paul Ferri's Matrix Capital Management has the biggest position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR), worth close to $109.6 million, accounting for 2.8% of its total 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Impax Asset Management, managed by Ian Simm, which holds a $47.9 million position; the fund has 0.6% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining peers that hold long positions include Panayotis Takis Sparaggis's Alkeon Capital Management and D. E. Shaw's D E Shaw. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Matrix Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR), around 2.8% of its 13F portfolio. Impax Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.64 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ALTR.