Hedge Funds Are Selling Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS)

It is already common knowledge that individual investors do not usually have the necessary resources and abilities to properly research an investment opportunity. As a result, most investors pick their illusory “winners” by making a superficial analysis and research that leads to poor performance on aggregate. Since stock returns aren't usually symmetrically distributed and index returns are more affected by a few outlier stocks (i.e. the FAANG stocks dominating and driving S&P 500 Index's returns in recent years), more than 50% of the constituents of the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index underperform the benchmark. Hence, if you randomly pick a stock, there is more than 50% chance that you'd fail to beat the market. At the same time, the 20 most favored S&P 500 stocks by the hedge funds monitored by Insider Monkey generated an outperformance of 4 percentage points during the first 9 months of 2019. Of course, hedge funds do make wrong bets on some occasions and these get disproportionately publicized on financial media, but piggybacking their moves can beat the broader market on average. That's why we are going to go over recent hedge fund activity in Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Is Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) a buy here? Money managers are becoming less hopeful. The number of bullish hedge fund bets dropped by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that ATRS isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). ATRS was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with ATRS positions at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

At the moment there are a lot of indicators shareholders put to use to value their stock investments. Two of the less utilized indicators are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite hedge fund managers can outperform their index-focused peers by a significant margin (see the details here).

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn't rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let's take a gander at the recent hedge fund action surrounding Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS).

How are hedge funds trading Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -17% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 5 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ATRS a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.