Hedge Funds Are Selling Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) based on that data and determine whether they were really smart about the stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. BE has experienced a decrease in support from the world's most elite money managers lately. There were 13 hedge funds in our database with BE holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that BE isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds' reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn't keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research was able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points since March 2017 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that'll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 36% through May 18th. That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

[caption id="attachment_844243" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Donald Sussman of Paloma Partners[/caption]

Donald Sussman Paloma Partners More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. Now we're going to check out the new hedge fund action encompassing Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE).

How have hedgies been trading Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)?

At Q1's end, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -23% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 9 hedge funds with a bullish position in BE a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, Renaissance Technologies, holds the most valuable position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE). Renaissance Technologies has a $31.6 million position in the stock, comprising less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio. On Renaissance Technologies's heels is Millennium Management, managed by Israel Englander, which holds a $5.5 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other professional money managers that hold long positions consist of Chuck Royce's Royce & Associates, Joel Greenblatt's Gotham Asset Management and Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Royce & Associates allocated the biggest weight to Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE), around 0.06% of its 13F portfolio. PDT Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.05 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to BE.