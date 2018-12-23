Hedge Funds Are Selling Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

"Market conditions are changing. The continued rise in interest rates suggests we are in the early stages of a bond bear market, which could intensify as central banks withdraw liquidity. The receding tide of liquidity will start to reveal more rocks beyond what has been exposed in emerging markets so far, and the value of a value discipline will be in avoiding the biggest capital-destroying rocks. If a rock emerges on the crowded shore of U.S. momentum, it could result in a major liquidity challenge, as momentum is often most intense on the downside as a crowded trade reverses. So investors are facing a large potential trade-off right now: continue to bet on the current dominance of momentum and the S&P 500, or bet on change and take an active value bet in names with attractive value and optionality, but with negative momentum," said Clearbridge Investments in its market commentary. We aren't sure whether long-term interest rates will top 5% and value stocks outperform growth, but we follow hedge fund investor letters to understand where the markets and stocks might be going. This article will lay out and discuss the hedge fund and institutional investor sentiment towards Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in hedge fund interest recently. CATY was in 13 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2018. There were 14 hedge funds in our database with CATY holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CATY isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 6.3% year to date (through December 3rd) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Let's view the recent hedge fund action surrounding Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

How have hedgies been trading Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -7% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards CATY over the last 13 quarters. With the smart money's capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, GLG Partners was the largest shareholder of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY), with a stake worth $16.7 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing GLG Partners was Adage Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $9.9 million. AQR Capital Management, Interval Partners, and Millennium Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.