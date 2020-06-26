Hedge Funds Are Selling China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (CBPO)

Insider Monkey has processed numerous 13F filings of hedge funds and successful value investors to create an extensive database of hedge fund holdings. The 13F filings show the hedge funds' and successful investors' positions as of the end of the first quarter. You can find articles about an individual hedge fund's trades on numerous financial news websites. However, in this article we will take a look at their collective moves over the last 4.5 years and analyze what the smart money thinks of China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) based on that data.

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund sentiment recently. Our calculations also showed that CBPO isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

If you'd ask most shareholders, hedge funds are viewed as slow, outdated investment tools of yesteryear. While there are greater than 8000 funds in operation today, We hone in on the bigwigs of this group, approximately 850 funds. These investment experts direct the lion's share of all hedge funds' total capital, and by keeping an eye on their first-class picks, Insider Monkey has come up with numerous investment strategies that have historically beaten Mr. Market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy surpassed the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points a year since its inception in March 2017. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 36% since February 2017 (through May 18th) even though the market was up 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 8 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

[caption id="attachment_30570" align="aligncenter" width="392"] James Dinan of York Capital Management[/caption]

YORK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT More

At Insider Monkey we scour multiple sources to uncover the next great investment idea. For example, We take a look at lists like the 10 stocks that went up during the 2008 crash to identify the companies that are likely to deliver double digit returns in up and down markets. We interview hedge fund managers and ask them about their best ideas. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. For example we are checking out stocks recommended/scorned by legendary Bill Miller. Our best call in 2020 was shorting the market when the S&P 500 was trading at 3150 in February after realizing the coronavirus pandemic’s significance before most investors. Now we're going to take a glance at the new hedge fund action regarding China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO).

How are hedge funds trading China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -16% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 8 hedge funds with a bullish position in CBPO a year ago. So, let's review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Hillhouse Capital Management held the most valuable stake in China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO), which was worth $296.9 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Maso Capital which amassed $100.2 million worth of shares. York Capital Management, Sand Grove Capital Partners, and Renaissance Technologies were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Maso Capital allocated the biggest weight to China Biologic Products Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBPO), around 25.94% of its 13F portfolio. Sand Grove Capital Partners is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 7.88 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CBPO.