Hedge Funds Are Selling Core Laboratories N.V. (CLB)

The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million equity holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. The latest round of 13F filings disclosed the funds' positions on March 31st, about a week after the S&P 500 Index bottomed.
Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has seen a decrease in hedge fund interest of late. CLB was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 25 hedge funds in our database with CLB positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that CLB isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.
[caption id="attachment_673876" align="aligncenter" width="392"] John Overdeck of Two Sigma Advisors[/caption]
Hedge fund activity in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)
At the end of the first quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -36% from the previous quarter. By comparison, 15 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in CLB a year ago. With hedgies' sentiment swirling, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).
More specifically, Fisher Asset Management was the largest shareholder of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB), with a stake worth $9.6 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Fisher Asset Management was Renaissance Technologies, which amassed a stake valued at $6.7 million. Luminus Management, D E Shaw, and Winton Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Luminus Management allocated the biggest weight to Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB), around 0.64% of its 13F portfolio. Winton Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.06 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CLB.
Judging by the fact that Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has faced falling interest from hedge fund managers, it's easy to see that there exists a select few hedgies who were dropping their full holdings last quarter. It's worth mentioning that Robert Joseph Caruso's Select Equity Group dropped the biggest investment of the 750 funds watched by Insider Monkey, worth close to $54.7 million in stock. Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell's fund, Arrowstreet Capital, also cut its stock, about $3.6 million worth. These transactions are important to note, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 9 funds last quarter.
Let's go over hedge fund activity in other stocks - not necessarily in the same industry as Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) but similarly valued. These stocks are Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL), Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN), Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI), and Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX). This group of stocks' market caps resemble CLB's market cap.
[table] Ticker, No of HFs with positions, Total Value of HF Positions (x1000), Change in HF Position OCSL,13,41797,-5 GDYN,12,64056,-3 SRI,13,32212,0 BCX,6,1762,4 Average,11,34957,-1 [/table]
As you can see these stocks had an average of 11 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $35 million. That figure was $34 million in CLB's case. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) is the least popular one with only 6 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 10 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 41.4% in 2019 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 10.1 percentage points. These stocks returned 13.3% in 2020 through June 25th but still managed to beat the market by 16.8 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on CLB as the stock returned 97.2% so far in Q2 (through June 25th) and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.
Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.
