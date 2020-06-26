Hedge Funds Are Selling Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. Insider Monkey finished processing 821 13F filings submitted by hedge funds and prominent investors. These filings show these funds' portfolio positions as of March 31st, 2020. In this article we are going to take a look at smart money sentiment towards Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) was in 16 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2020. ESRT investors should pay attention to a decrease in hedge fund interest in recent months. There were 18 hedge funds in our database with ESRT positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that ESRT isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey's monthly stock picks returned 101% since March 2017 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETFs by more than 58 percentage points. Our short strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by 20 percentage points annually (see the details here). That's why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Mason Hawkins of Southeastern Asset Management

Keeping this in mind we're going to review the fresh hedge fund action regarding Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT).

How have hedgies been trading Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -11% from the fourth quarter of 2019. By comparison, 14 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in ESRT a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Mason Hawkins's Southeastern Asset Management has the largest position in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT), worth close to $62.1 million, corresponding to 1.5% of its total 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Renaissance Technologies, with a $41.8 million position; less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Other hedge funds and institutional investors that hold long positions encompass Charles Fitzgerald's V3 Capital, John Overdeck and David Siegel's Two Sigma Advisors and Noam Gottesman's GLG Partners. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position V3 Capital allocated the biggest weight to Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT), around 5.8% of its 13F portfolio. Southeastern Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 1.48 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ESRT.