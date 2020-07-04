Hedge Funds Are Selling Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR)

At the end of February we announced the arrival of the first US recession since 2009 and we predicted that the market will decline by at least 20% in (see why hell is coming). In these volatile markets we scrutinize hedge fund filings to get a reading on which direction each stock might be going. In this article, we will take a closer look at hedge fund sentiment towards Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) at the end of the first quarter and determine whether the smart money was really smart about this stock.

What does smart money think about Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -15% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards ESGR over the last 18 quarters. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

According to Insider Monkey's hedge fund database, Lei Zhang's Hillhouse Capital Management has the biggest position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR), worth close to $278 million, accounting for 3.7% of its total 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Diamond Hill Capital, managed by Ric Dillon, which holds a $40.7 million position; 0.3% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the stock. Other peers with similar optimism encompass Renaissance Technologies, David Harding's Winton Capital Management and Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Hillhouse Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR), around 3.75% of its 13F portfolio. Diamond Hill Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.28 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to ESGR.